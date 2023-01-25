Police evacuate northwest Lincoln apartment building over suspected explosives

Police have evacuated an apartment building in northwest Lincoln and closed a single block of Northwest Eighth Street over suspected explosives, according to authorities.

The evacuation and road closure — which affects Northwest Eighth Street from West Saunders Avenue to Cornhusker Highway — come amid "an active investigation involving suspicious containers suspected to be explosives," the Lincoln Police Department said in a tweet Wednesday morning.

The only apartment building on that block of Northwest Eighth is at 2330 N.W. Eighth St.

Police asked residents to avoid the area as the investigation unfolds.

This is a developing story. Return to Journalstar.com for updates.

