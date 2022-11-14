 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police equipment stolen from trunk of LPD recruit's unlocked car, authorities say

  • Updated
  • 0

More than $6,000 worth of police equipment was stolen from the unlocked vehicle of a Lincoln Police recruit who is part of the department's academy class, according to police.

The 28-year-old man reported the theft at about 10:30 a.m. Friday after a radio, vest, flashlight, baton, backpack and rifle plate armor were taken from his trunk, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The recruit's car  parked near South 31st Street and Old Cheney Road  was unlocked, Vollmer said. The stolen equipment is worth $6,150.

Vollmer asked anyone with information on the larceny to contact the police department or Crime Stoppers.

