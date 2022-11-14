Police equipment stolen from trunk of LPD recruit's unlocked car, authorities say

More than $6,000 worth of police equipment was stolen from the unlocked vehicle of a Lincoln Police recruit who is part of the department's academy class, according to police.

The 28-year-old man reported the theft at about 10:30 a.m. Friday after a radio, vest, flashlight, baton, backpack and rifle plate armor were taken from his trunk, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The recruit's car — parked near South 31st Street and Old Cheney Road — was unlocked, Vollmer said. The stolen equipment is worth $6,150.

Vollmer asked anyone with information on the larceny to contact the police department or Crime Stoppers.