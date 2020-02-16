You are the owner of this article.
Police: Drive-by shooting causes damage to home in south Lincoln
Lincoln Police responded to a drive-by shooting that caused damage to a home in south Lincoln around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

The sound of three gunshots was reported to LPD near the 2500 block of south 10th Street. Police found about $400 worth of damage to the side of a house in the area.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

