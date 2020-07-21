Police decline offer to join man in Holmes Lake, arrest him instead

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 48-year-old Lincoln man who decided to cool off with a dip in at Holmes Lake ended up in jail when police got there and he refused to get out.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called to the area at 8:30 p.m. Monday on a report of a man yelling and threatening people. By the time officers got there, he'd left a nearly empty bottle of vodka on the shore and gone for a swim.

When officers told him to get out, he swam farther out, taunting them to come get him. Despite the July weather, they declined, and when he got out on his own a half hour later, police arrested him for refusing to comply with their orders, possession of alcohol and swimming in a public lake.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.