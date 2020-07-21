You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police decline offer to join man in Holmes Lake, arrest him instead
View Comments
editor's pick

Police decline offer to join man in Holmes Lake, arrest him instead

{{featured_button_text}}

A 48-year-old Lincoln man who decided to cool off with a dip in at Holmes Lake ended up in jail when police got there and he refused to get out. 

Lincoln man accused of breaking into women's apartments, waking them in their beds

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called to the area at 8:30 p.m. Monday on a report of a man yelling and threatening people. By the time officers got there, he'd left a nearly empty bottle of vodka on the shore and gone for a swim. 

When officers told him to get out, he swam farther out, taunting them to come get him. Despite the July weather, they declined, and when he got out on his own a half hour later, police arrested him for refusing to comply with their orders, possession of alcohol and swimming in a public lake. 

Victim's fiancé arrested in stabbing death in Malmo
Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News