Police decline offer to join man in Holmes Lake, arrest him instead

A 48-year-old Lincoln man who decided to cool off with a dip in at Holmes Lake ended up in jail when police got there and he refused to get out.
Officer Erin Spilker said police were called to the area at 8:30 p.m. Monday on a report of a man yelling and threatening people. By the time officers got there, he'd left a nearly empty bottle of vodka on the shore and gone for a swim.
When officers told him to get out, he swam farther out, taunting them to come get him. Despite the July weather, they declined, and when he got out on his own a half hour later, police arrested him for refusing to comply with their orders, possession of alcohol and swimming in a public lake.
