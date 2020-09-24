Police credit witness's quick thinking to Lincoln man's arrest in theft from cars at church parking lot

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police arrested a 54-year-old Lincoln man after a witness jotted down his license plate after allegedly spotting him walking away from a car with a broken window and alarm blaring at a church parking lot.

It happened at about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police went out to Westminster Church at 2110 Sheridan Blvd. on a report about larceny that had just occurred. Two women had windows on their vehicles broken. A backpack and spare key had been taken from one.

A witness told police he had seen a man walking away from one of the vehicles and took down his plate number as he drove away. Bonkiewicz said it led police to Logan J. Johnson, whom they found later in the day at the Hall of Justice after learning he had a court date on a pending felony theft case.

They arrested him on suspicion of two counts of theft by unlawful taking, third-offense felonies.

