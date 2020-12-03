Police credit alert witness for arrest of suspect in Lincoln storage unit burglaries

Police arrested a 45-year-old Lincoln man after a witness allegedly caught him cutting a padlock off a unit at Spare Room Storage near 27th and Superior streets.
Officer Erin Spilker said police went there at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday after a witness saw a man, later identified as Jeffrey Blazek, cutting a lock and went to confront him.
He told police the man gave an excuse then drove off.
Spilker said about 10 minutes later, officers found the vehicle and Blazek a mile away, at Paxton Drive and Fairfield Street, and spotted a grinder on the floorboard. A search turned up three cut padlocks and a chainsaw believed to have been stolen from another unit at the same storage business Tuesday.
Police arrested Blazek on suspicion of attempted burglary, possession of burglar's tools and burglary.
Lincoln officer injured after being pinned by suspect who rammed cruiser in getaway attempt, police say
