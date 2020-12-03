 Skip to main content
Police credit alert witness for arrest of suspect in Lincoln storage unit burglaries
Police credit alert witness for arrest of suspect in Lincoln storage unit burglaries

Police arrested a 45-year-old Lincoln man after a witness allegedly caught him cutting a padlock off a unit at Spare Room Storage near 27th and Superior streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said police went there at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday after a witness saw a man, later identified as Jeffrey Blazek, cutting a lock and went to confront him.

Jeffrey Blazek

He told police the man gave an excuse then drove off. 

Spilker said about 10 minutes later, officers found the vehicle and Blazek a mile away, at Paxton Drive and Fairfield Street, and spotted a grinder on the floorboard. A search turned up three cut padlocks and a chainsaw believed to have been stolen from another unit at the same storage business Tuesday.

Police arrested Blazek on suspicion of attempted burglary, possession of burglar's tools and burglary.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

