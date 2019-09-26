Lincoln police have confirmed the motorcyclist critically injured in a crash Aug. 29 at the I-180 ramp from Superior Street has died of his injuries.
Vadym Brychka, 21, died Sept. 15, according to a traffic fatality report issued Thursday.
Police said Brychka and a 17-year-old motorcycle rider were speeding as they drove east on Superior Street the night of Aug. 29.
As the two approached the I-180 ramp, a westbound Ford turned south onto the ramp. A witness told police Brychka changed from the inside to outside lane to avoid hitting the SUV, lost control and hit the guardrail.