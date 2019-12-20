Police confirm death in accident atop downtown Lincoln parking garage

Police have confirmed a person has died in an accident at the Que Place garage in downtown Lincoln.
Capt. Todd Kocian said police still were on the scene talking to witnesses and that more information may be released later.
Rescue crews responded to the top floor of the garage at about 1:30 p.m. Friday after a form reportedly fell from a crane and landed on a man, according to scanner traffic.
Lincoln Fire & Rescue spokeswoman Nancy Crist confirmed, "there's been an accident, and it's under investigation."
The top level of the garage, 1111 Q St., is being used as a staging area for construction crews working on the Lied Place Residences project.
