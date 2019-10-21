{{featured_button_text}}

Police have cited three people who they suspect were involved in a call that came in initially as a robbery last week at Golden Corral.

Officer Angela Sands said the manager, 23-year-old Rima Hadgi, told police she had been robbed at gunpoint of about $5,000 as she was closing the restaurant on North 27th Street around 9:45 p.m. Oct. 16.

Sands said after police reviewed video and digital evidence of what happened, they came to suspect Hadgi was involved. They cited her; Amel Hadgi, her 19-year-old sister; and 31-year-old Cedrik Cole, all of Lincoln, on suspicion of felony theft.

