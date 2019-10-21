Police have cited three people who they suspect were involved in a call that came in initially as a robbery last week at Golden Corral.
Officer Angela Sands said the manager, 23-year-old Rima Hadgi, told police she had been robbed at gunpoint of about $5,000 as she was closing the restaurant on North 27th Street around 9:45 p.m. Oct. 16.
Sands said after police reviewed video and digital evidence of what happened, they came to suspect Hadgi was involved. They cited her; Amel Hadgi, her 19-year-old sister; and 31-year-old Cedrik Cole, all of Lincoln, on suspicion of felony theft.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Last, First Name: COFFMAN, KATRINA Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 05/11/1986 Booking Time: 10/20/2019 / 16:13:41 Charges: DISTURBING THE PEACE (M3) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Last, First Name: DAVIS, SHARIFE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 06/29/1971 Booking Time: 10/20/2019 / 16:00:01 Charges: STEAL GOODS OR MONEY < $500 (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Last, First Name: RAYMON, JARED Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/17/1974 Booking Time: 10/20/2019 / 03:26:18 Charges: VIOLATE FOREIGN PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Last, First Name: THOMPSON, THOR Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/03/1978 Booking Time: 10/19/2019 / 23:13:14 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 2ND DEG (F3A) STRANGULATION (F3A) USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY (F2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Last, First Name: DUCHENE, LARRY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/15/1979 Booking Time: 10/19/2019 / 22:16:15 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Last, First Name: LEWIS, SIMONE Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 08/01/1997 Booking Time: 10/19/2019 / 20:26:56 Charges: FUG FR JUSTICE - ARREST FOR EXTRADITION (F) THEFT BY RECEIVING $5000/MORE (F2A) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Last, First Name: ROLLING, KASANDRA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 11/02/1994 Booking Time: 10/19/2019 / 20:20:26 Charges: THEFT BY RECEIVING $5000/MORE (F2A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Last, First Name: JONES, TYNISHA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 10/03/1997 Booking Time: 10/19/2019 / 20:18:35 Charges: THEFT BY RECEIVING $5000/MORE (F2A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Last, First Name: CARD, JOHN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/16/1959 Booking Time: 10/19/2019 / 20:13:58 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Last, First Name: GILLIAM, MICHAEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/20/1998 Booking Time: 10/19/2019 / 19:32:51 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT,3RD DEG-PREGNANT WOMAN (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Last, First Name: MORADI, PARVIZ Race/Sex: U/M Date of Birth: 08/23/1979 Booking Time: 10/19/2019 / 18:55:09 Charges: 3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1) RESISTING ARREST (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Last, First Name: POORBEAR, MIKAYLA Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 10/02/1988 Booking Time: 10/19/2019 / 15:47:53 Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Last, First Name: IVEY, IAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/13/1996 Booking Time: 10/19/2019 / 13:47:57 Charges: RESISTING ARREST (M1) UNAUTHORIZED USE PROPELLED VEHICLE (M3) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) WILLFUL RECKLESS DRIVING (M3) OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE TO AVOID ARREST (F4) THEFT BY RECEIVING $1500-5000 (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Last, First Name: FULLER, RAMON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/19/1963 Booking Time: 10/19/2019 / 10:35:02 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Last, First Name: MAXFIELD, CASEY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 06/16/1998 Booking Time: 10/19/2019 / 05:13:58 Charges: TAMPER WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE (F4) LEAVE SCENE OF INJURY ACCIDENT (F3A) MOTOR VEHICLE HOMICIDE - MISDEMEANOR (M1) DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Last, First Name: KING, TIMOTHY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 06/01/1958 Booking Time: 10/19/2019 / 00:05:47 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Last, First Name: CHASE, BRITTNY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 03/31/1988 Booking Time: 10/18/2019 / 21:44:26 Charges: BROKEN OR WHITE TAIL LIGHT (I) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Last, First Name: GROCE, KEVON Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 05/09/1991 Booking Time: 10/18/2019 / 19:47:49 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Last, First Name: STEWART, FRANK Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 06/13/1981 Booking Time: 10/18/2019 / 17:33:35 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Last, First Name: RIOS, LUIS Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 09/21/1983 Booking Time: 10/18/2019 / 15:44:32 Charges: DUI-.08 BREATH-2ND OFF (MW) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Last, First Name: ALWAELI, YOUSEF Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/22/1997 Booking Time: 10/18/2019 / 14:25:53 Charges: ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Last, First Name: COKER, JOHNNY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/05/1979 Booking Time: 10/18/2019 / 14:07:05 Charges: ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Last, First Name: WYRICK, ROY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/07/1993 Booking Time: 10/18/2019 / 14:06:27 Charges: INJURE OR DESTROY PROPERTY OF ANOTHER (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Last, First Name: PRESCOTT, TRAVIS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/03/1981 Booking Time: 10/18/2019 / 11:59:59 Charges: ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Last, First Name: SACKS, CHAD Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/28/1984 Booking Time: 10/18/2019 / 11:53:14 Charges: PROB REV/SENT COU (M) 3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Last, First Name: SHANNON, HUNTER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/11/1996 Booking Time: 10/18/2019 / 11:43:16 Charges: POSS MONEY WHILE VIOLATING 28-416(1) (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Last, First Name: ATKINSON, GARRETT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/06/1996 Booking Time: 10/18/2019 / 11:42:29 Charges: POSS MONEY WHILE VIOLATING 28-416(1) (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Last, First Name: ORR, TYLER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/22/1982 Booking Time: 10/18/2019 / 11:13:23 Charges: COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Last, First Name: CARLSON, DANIEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/22/1995 Booking Time: 10/18/2019 / 10:15:17 Charges: ATTEMPT BURGLARY (F3A) PRS REVOKED COUNTY (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Last, First Name: SCHNEIDER, QUENTIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/24/1996 Booking Time: 10/18/2019 / 09:29:58 Charges: NEGLIGENT DRIVING (I) VIOLATION OF HOME DETENTION DUI/.08 1ST OFFENSE >.15 (M) OPERATE A MTR VEH W/O LICENSE ON PERSON (I) PROB REV/SENT COU (M) ATT POSS MONEY WHILE VIOLATING 28-416(1) (M1)
