Police have ticketed the driver who hit a cyclist riding along Pioneers Boulevard in southwest Lincoln July 11.
Capt. Ryan Dale said Thomas Hudson, 48, was cited last week with careless driving for the collision that left 69-year-old Gary Hejl in critical condition. Hudson rear-ended Hejl's bicycle shortly before 7 p.m. as they both headed west between Southwest Ninth and Folsom streets.
Hudson told police because of the position of the sun he didn’t see the cyclist until it was too late. He tried to swerve to avoid him but couldn’t.