Police cite 28-year-old Lincoln man for interference with firefighters

Lincoln police cited a 28-year-old man this week on suspicion of negligent burning and interfering with firefighters after he burned plastic and other objects in his apartment stove, then refused to let Lincoln Fire & Rescue inside to check for a fire.

Fire Capt. Nancy Crist said at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday they went to a two-story apartment complex near 33rd Street and Huntington Avenue on a fire call and found a burning odor and light haze in the hallway.

Crist said a man in one of the apartments came into the hallway and said he had been cooking fish and the flame had extended to the ceiling, causing the smoke, but it was out. Crist said he wouldn’t let them in to make sure the fire was fully out and not in the walls. They asked Lincoln police to intervene.

Officer Erin Spilker said police persuaded Vincent Okwumuo Jr., of 3540 Huntington Ave., to let two firefighters inside the kitchen, where they found grapes, plastic, drug paraphernalia and paper towels melted inside his oven.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

