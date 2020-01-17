Police cite 28-year-old Lincoln man for interference with firefighters

Lincoln police cited a 28-year-old man this week on suspicion of negligent burning and interfering with firefighters after he burned plastic and other objects in his apartment stove, then refused to let Lincoln Fire & Rescue inside to check for a fire.
Fire Capt. Nancy Crist said at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday they went to a two-story apartment complex near 33rd Street and Huntington Avenue on a fire call and found a burning odor and light haze in the hallway.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Crist said a man in one of the apartments came into the hallway and said he had been cooking fish and the flame had extended to the ceiling, causing the smoke, but it was out. Crist said he wouldn’t let them in to make sure the fire was fully out and not in the walls. They asked Lincoln police to intervene.
Officer Erin Spilker said police persuaded Vincent Okwumuo Jr., of 3540 Huntington Ave., to let two firefighters inside the kitchen, where they found grapes, plastic, drug paraphernalia and paper towels melted inside his oven.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: BOTTS, JOSETH Race/Sex: A/M Date of Birth: 05/23/1990 Booking Time: 01/16/2020 / 17:30:51 Charges:
FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: OLSEN, JASON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/03/1975 Booking Time: 01/16/2020 / 17:16:24 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: NELSON, JANA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 03/17/1953 Booking Time: 01/16/2020 / 15:22:54
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: AGUILAR, JOSEPH Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/24/1965 Booking Time: 01/16/2020 / 15:06:20 Charges:
DUI W/REFUSAL (3 PRIOR CONV) (F3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: DURAND, ANTHONY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 07/31/1997 Booking Time: 01/16/2020 / 15:01:14
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: PHILLIPS, JUSTIN Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 05/15/1980 Booking Time: 01/16/2020 / 13:41:32 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: KING, RANDY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/29/1982 Booking Time: 01/16/2020 / 12:31:53 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: HOBBS, SCHUYLER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/05/2000 Booking Time: 01/16/2020 / 12:22:22 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: LEMUS, ARTEMIO Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 09/01/1974 Booking Time: 01/16/2020 / 12:15:31 Charges:
UNLAWFUL DISPLAY OF PLATES/RENEWAL TABS (M3) POSS/CONSUME OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEH (I) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) DUI-.08 (1ST OFF) (MW) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON (M1) NO OPERATOR LICENSE (M3) MAKE FALSE STATEMENT TO POLICE OFFICER (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: FARBER, RICHARD Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/09/1971 Booking Time: 01/16/2020 / 12:07:51
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: GOSSARD, SHEEN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/21/1992 Booking Time: 01/16/2020 / 10:23:43 Charges:
24/7 REMAND (M) DUI-.08 BREATH-3RD OFF (MW)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: VERA, STEPHEN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 01/19/1984 Booking Time: 01/16/2020 / 09:04:29 Charges:
STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M) ATTEMPT TERRORISTIC THREATS (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: GALLOWAY, DEAVONNI Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 06/09/1993 Booking Time: 01/16/2020 / 05:10:54 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: LABRILLO, ANTHONY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/28/1976 Booking Time: 01/16/2020 / 02:29:02 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: DALLMANN, DUANE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/03/1961 Booking Time: 01/16/2020 / 02:28:38 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: STROMER, SHANE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/29/1980 Booking Time: 01/16/2020 / 01:08:19 Charges:
POSS MONEY WHILE VIOLATING 28-416(1) (F4) DEL/POSS W/INTENT TO DELIVER (HAZ DRUG) (F2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: JANSSEN, ASHLEY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 03/19/2000 Booking Time: 01/16/2020 / 00:51:13
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: TOLIVER, ANTHONY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/12/1997 Booking Time: 01/15/2020 / 23:51:27 Charges:
ROBBERY (F2) ATTEMPT USE OF A FIREARM TO COMMIT A FELONY (F2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: HARRIS, LAJIMMIE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 02/16/1990 Booking Time: 01/15/2020 / 23:41:12 Charges:
COU PROB CUSTODIAL SANC (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: KEEVER, JOHN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/21/1990 Booking Time: 01/15/2020 / 23:13:34 Charges:
SEXUAL ASSAULT, 1ST DEGREE (F2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: BARNHILL, NICOLE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 04/21/1977 Booking Time: 01/15/2020 / 21:54:01 Charges:
ENTER MOTOR VEHICLE WITHOUT PERMISSION (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: ELLIOT, BRANDELL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/29/2000 Booking Time: 01/15/2020 / 21:09:31
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: KEADY, IAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/20/1995 Booking Time: 01/15/2020 / 19:20:45 Charges:
ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: RUSCO, BRYN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/01/1964 Booking Time: 01/15/2020 / 19:05:47 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: MURRISH, TROY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/10/1966 Booking Time: 01/15/2020 / 16:34:59 Charges:
CONFINE FUG FR JUST IN CUST OTHER AGENCY (B) 3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: WINTERS, DUSTIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/30/1979 Booking Time: 01/15/2020 / 16:19:38 Charges:
COU PSR CUST SANCTION (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) COU PSR CUST SANCTION (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: TRUJILLO, JOVANNAH Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 01/26/1981 Booking Time: 01/15/2020 / 14:40:03 Charges:
ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M3) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF $500-1500 (M2) CHILD ABUSE (M) (M1) 3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1) DRIVE DURING LIC REVOC-1ST OFF (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: LOKONOBEI, ABRAHAM Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 04/12/1990 Booking Time: 01/15/2020 / 14:32:39 Charges:
ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) DELIV;MANUF;INTENT TO DELV C/S,SCHED 1,2,3 (F2A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: GENTLEMAN, MATTHEW Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/23/1987 Booking Time: 01/15/2020 / 14:17:35 Charges:
CONFINE FUG FR JUST IN CUST OTHER AGENCY (B)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: RAPP, MATTHEW Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/19/1961 Booking Time: 01/15/2020 / 14:05:34 Charges:
MANF/DEL/POS CON SUBS W/INT DEL(SCD 4,5 DRG) (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: HULL, AARON Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 03/04/1992 Booking Time: 01/15/2020 / 13:40:33 Charges:
DUI-.15+ (2 PRIOR CONV) (F3A) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: GONZALES, JIMMY Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 12/27/1974 Booking Time: 01/15/2020 / 11:43:34 Charges:
DRUG COURT REMAND (M) DEL/POSS W/INTENT TO DELIVER (HAZ DRUG) (F2) DEL/POSS W/INTENT TO DELIVER (HAZ DRUG) (F2) DEL/POSS W/INTENT TO DELIVER (HAZ DRUG) (F2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: JOHNSON, KYLE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/24/1982 Booking Time: 01/15/2020 / 11:24:01 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) DRIVE DURING LIC REVOC-1ST OFF (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: BLOKER, LINDSEY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 04/17/1984 Booking Time: 01/15/2020 / 10:19:37 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-17-2020
Last, First Name: ROHRS, ELLIOTT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/16/1997 Booking Time: 01/15/2020 / 05:10:29 Charges:
THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $5000/MORE (F2A)
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or
lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email