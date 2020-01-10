Police chief: Lincoln crime down in 2019, despite slight increase in violent crime

To address an increase in sex assault reports, he said, the department is preparing to apply for a grant, along with the Family Violence Council, to hire another full-time investigator and a victim advocate.

In 2019, police worked with leadership from Voices of Hope, the Child Advocacy Center and Bryan Health about how to best address previously untested sexual assault kits.

Since that happened, Bliemeister said, police have reviewed 381 legacy cases and sent an additional 105 cases to the state lab for review. So far, 40 have been returned, and additional work is occurring with three.

He said many of the cases where the kits hadn't been tested involved an issue of consent, not whether sex had occurred.

Bliemeister said he has identified missing person cases, particularly those involving teen runaways who could be vulnerable, as an area to work on, and police are planning for a standalone northwest team down the road.

They're also working on how to better keep up with the flood of video and cellphone evidence they receive in an effort to improve clearance rates for Part I crimes that have been dropping since 2010.