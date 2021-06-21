Police chief forum: Genelle Moore says she's 'being called back' into policing

Genelle Moore, the longtime Lincoln Police officer hoping to become the department's next chief, on Monday addressed the question that looms over her potential reentry into law enforcement:
"I had a meeting on Thursday with the union president and vice president, and they were asking me 'Why do you want to come back? At this time?" Moore said during a public forum at the Auld Recreation Center, the first of four this week … each featuring a finalist seeking to replace former LPD Chief Jeff Bliemeister.
"And I said, 'Well, I feel like I'm called,'" Moore said. "'I'm being called back.'"
The moment came near the end of Moore's appearance in front of a crowd of about 45 community members at the center.
The remaining three forums are set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Teresa Ewins will speak on Tuesday, while Darryl McSwain is scheduled for Wednesday and Ramon Batista, Thursday.
Moore, the only local finalist, spent much of the night drawing from prepared remarks that centered around four topics outlined in advance by the city.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's office asked candidates to include a personal introduction, their crime-prevention philosophy, effective efforts to address recruitment and retention, and commentary on the current state of policing. After about 40 minutes, Moore answered three blind questions prepared by the mayor's office.
The Journal Star will provide highlights from each of the four finalist's appearances throughout the week — including coverage of their prepared remarks, question-and-answer sessions and pre-forum media availability.
A focus on mental health
Answering a question relating to officer safety and employee morale within LPD, Moore cited a need to address the trauma officers experience on the job, a theme she revisited several times.
In her answer, Moore advocated for "resiliency training" to allow officers to heal from mental trauma suffered in the line of duty. The trauma can cause officers to become angry or reclusive, symptoms that she said might lead to bad decisions or outcomes on the job.
While she said morale can be lifted temporarily through community support, resiliency training and other trauma-centric efforts would provide a more-targeted solution, Moore said.
"It's great to have people come in and bake baked goods and all that good stuff," Moore said. "But … when you go through trauma, the hard thing of loss and all that — it's after everybody leaves."
Breaking barriers and biases
That three of the four finalists in Lincoln's police chief search are officers of color can be attributed to the barrier-breaking officers that came before them. Moore is one of those. In 1982, she was the first Black woman hired as an LPD officer.
But she downplayed her own role as a pioneer in the department's history, instead noting Black women — namely Donnamarie Jones, a former public safety officer — employed in other roles before her arrival.
Moore has previously described racist encounters that shaped her upbringing before and after she joined the department, and it was clear on Monday those experiences still guide her philosophy in policing.
The former LPD personnel captain repeatedly touted the need for diversity and equity in hiring, retention and training. She called the murder of George Floyd last year the "tipping point setting off a powder keg" that became a defining moment for American policing.
And she described bias-centric police reform as more of a given than an option in today's climate.
"We need to continue to take that journey," Moore said.
No clear plan for youth
"What is your plan for adequately training school resource officers in childhood and adolescent trauma and cognitive development?" asked Jennifer Brinkman, Gaylor Baird's chief of staff, in the first of three questions to be answered blindly by Moore.
Moore, who has worked in human resources at Lincoln Public Schools since she left LPD in 2017, meandered away from the question in a three-minute answer that lacked clarity.
Moore said, as chief, she would partner with the local mental health community and "discuss what appropriate training would be" for school resource officers, noting the department wouldn't have to "reinvent the wheel."
Moments later, Moore delved into an anecdote detailing her time as a youth aid officer for LPD, mentioning a "ticket" system for 7- to 15-year-olds that served as a means of discipline. She did not specifically address adolescent trauma or cognitive development.
"I fully understand what you're talking about," Moore said. "You know, we have a lot of juvenile crime here in this city; larceny from autos, vandalisms — those kinds of things. So I think (training) would help."
