Police chief forum: Genelle Moore says she's 'being called back' into policing

A focus on mental health

Answering a question relating to officer safety and employee morale within LPD, Moore cited a need to address the trauma officers experience on the job, a theme she revisited several times.

In her answer, Moore advocated for "resiliency training" to allow officers to heal from mental trauma suffered in the line of duty. The trauma can cause officers to become angry or reclusive, symptoms that she said might lead to bad decisions or outcomes on the job.

While she said morale can be lifted temporarily through community support, resiliency training and other trauma-centric efforts would provide a more-targeted solution, Moore said.

"It's great to have people come in and bake baked goods and all that good stuff," Moore said. "But … when you go through trauma, the hard thing of loss and all that — it's after everybody leaves."

Breaking barriers and biases

