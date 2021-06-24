Police chief forum: Former Mesa chief Batista aims to "Do No Harm"

On the surface, Lincoln's fourth and final candidate for police chief is a peculiar finalist. The former police chief in Mesa, Arizona, has not held a job in law enforcement in more than two years.
But as he stepped away, there was a moment when Ramon Batista felt called to action.
"Right after the death of George Floyd and right after watching the protests and the … broad brush painting of police officers across the country, I decided I wanted to do something," Batista told a crowd of about 35 at the Auld Recreation Center on Thursday. "Because I knew the answers to this thing. I knew."
So Batista took the knowledge he'd compiled over a 34-year career in policing and co-authored a book on relations between police departments and their communities titled "Do No Harm."
Batista spent more than 50 minutes Thursday night selling that vision to the Lincoln community in his bid to become the city's next police chief.
"Do I think that someday we can get to the point where the work that we do in policing does no harm?" Batista said. "Well I don't know. It looks really challenging sometimes. In a country that's got more guns than people, it can be challenging.
"It's still my vision."
Batista outlined his vision in the last of four public forums Thursday, where he ditched both the podium and stage, instead pacing the floor in front of the crowd with his suit jacket discarded behind him.
Finalists Genelle Moore, Teresa Ewins and Darryl McSwain took part in forums earlier this week.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's office asked candidates to include a personal introduction, their crime prevention philosophy, effective efforts to address recruitment and retention, and commentary on the current state of policing. After about 35 minutes, Batista answered three additional questions prepared by the mayor's office.
The Journal Star will provide highlights from each of the four finalist's appearances — including coverage of their prepared remarks, question-and-answer sessions and pre-forum media availability.
A belief in progress and policing
Batista is aware that the narrative surrounding law enforcement over the last 13 months has not painted the profession in a positive light. And he knows why — though he repeatedly described the portrait of policing as one painted with "a broad brush."
Still, the former chief who spent the first 30 years of his career in Tucson still believes in law enforcement's ability to progress, he said, drawing a compelling comparison.
"We have made amazing strides in getting better and better," Batista said. "Sometimes I joke that policing and the Catholic Church are kind of like almost on the same page when it comes to trying to turn the ship around: We're slow. And I'm Catholic, so I can tell you that."
While Batista acknowledged recent faults in policing and the profession's resistance to reform, he more often expressed faith in the field and the vast majority of its employees.
"My belief is — without a doubt — that the police in this country are a part of the fabric that keeps our communities safe," he said. "Without a doubt. You are never gonna hear me say anything different than that because that is what I believe."
Defunding the police?
Bucking the model prescribed by the mayor's office, Batista veered from the four outline topics and added a few extra into the mix. Among them was the concept of defunding the police, a national talking point that hasn't been seriously implemented anywhere in Nebraska.
Batista said he was a fan of a co-responder model that would dispatch mental health professionals along with armed officers to calls relating to mental illness.
But he indicated having a mental health technician on hand for every call isn't possible, though he later said in Tucson officers had access to a mobile acute crisis team that "would be there" when officers needed them.
Batista advocated for increased mental health-related training for officers — a concept that he said opposes the defunding strategy, and instead serves as an investment. He said departments on the whole need more officers, not fewer.
"It is the investment in our officers and our training and our wellness, not the disinvestment — not the disinvestment — that is going to keep our communities safe and is going to lead us to safe outcomes," Batista said in one of his most impassioned moments.
"That," he emphasized, "I know."
Accounting for Mesa
Batista told forum attendees that he retired from Mesa after a 2½ years leading the department. But he resigned, and the city paid him $89,000 not to say why.
His resignation came months after Mesa's police union took a vote of no-confidence in Batista, accusing him of abandoning officers while appealing to the public as he attempted to reform the department, described by local media as "scandal-ridden."
City officials said Batista improved community relations and overhauled the department's training. Mesa saw its lowest violent crime rate since the 1970s. But the union pitted itself against Batista after he publicly called out officers for their use of force in a pair of highly visible incidents caught on film.
His time in Mesa set the backdrop for a question from Jennifer Brinkman, the mayor's chief of staff, at Thursday's forum: "How do you balance a healthy and trustworthy relationship with the public while being there for your officers and giving them your full support?"
Batista referred to Tucson, and cited the community's role in engaging with the department and its officers. He vowed to defend the public's right to express any concerns, and he promised to hear them out. He expressed the same steadfast commitment to defending the officers he might work alongside.
"We need to be working in the same direction," he said. "Because these two powerful forces -- of community safety and officer safety -- they enhance each other when they're working with each other toward the same goals. … It's not an either-or."
Batista never mentioned Mesa in his five-minute response.
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @andrewwegley.