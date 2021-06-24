Police chief forum: Former Mesa chief Batista aims to "Do No Harm"

A belief in progress and policing

Batista is aware that the narrative surrounding law enforcement over the last 13 months has not painted the profession in a positive light. And he knows why — though he repeatedly described the portrait of policing as one painted with "a broad brush."

Still, the former chief who spent the first 30 years of his career in Tucson still believes in law enforcement's ability to progress, he said, drawing a compelling comparison.

"We have made amazing strides in getting better and better," Batista said. "Sometimes I joke that policing and the Catholic Church are kind of like almost on the same page when it comes to trying to turn the ship around: We're slow. And I'm Catholic, so I can tell you that."

While Batista acknowledged recent faults in policing and the profession's resistance to reform, he more often expressed faith in the field and the vast majority of its employees.

"My belief is — without a doubt — that the police in this country are a part of the fabric that keeps our communities safe," he said. "Without a doubt. You are never gonna hear me say anything different than that because that is what I believe."

Defunding the police?