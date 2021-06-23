Police chief forum: East Coast native McSwain touts his preparation for Lincoln job

After spending the first 33 years of his law enforcement career in Montgomery County, Maryland, Darryl McSwain is looking for a second act in Lincoln.
Seeking to become the next Lincoln police chief, it was clear at Wednesday's public forum that the longtime cop has done his homework, outlining detailed plans for the job he hasn't yet been hired to do.
McSwain, chief of the Montgomery County Division of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police, was armed with statistics and charm, citing national data on crisis intervention training and said he could "learn to root for the Cornhuskers."
The East Coast native spoke to about 30 community members — a visibly smaller crowd from forums on Monday and Tuesday — at the third of four public forums.
The last forum — to feature Ramon Batista — is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Finalists Genelle Moore and Teresa Ewins took part in forums earlier this week.
McSwain breezed through prepared remarks on four topics outlined in advance by city officials.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's office asked candidates to include a personal introduction, their crime prevention philosophy, effective efforts to address recruitment and retention, and commentary on the current state of policing. After about 20 minutes, McSwain answered three additional questions prepared by the mayor's office.
The Journal Star will provide highlights from each of the four finalist's appearances — including coverage of their prepared remarks, question-and-answer sessions and pre-forum media availability.
Comprehensive community policing
After growing up in what he called a "challenged area" near Washington, McSwain said he's thought back to why he didn't end up in jail or dead, as some of his friends did. "Someone was always investing in my life."
It's this, McSwain said, that has molded his perspective on crime prevention and policing. The chief said he believes in a "community safety" model, rather than public safety — one that requires the kind of personal investment from family, coaches, teachers and others he received growing up.
McSwain advocated for things like summer basketball leagues in disadvantaged neighborhoods and criminal justice reform that would help rehabilitate those struggling with addiction, rather than incarceration.
He suggested officers rely less on their cruisers, instead building a rapport on the sidewalks of downtown or the neighborhoods they patrol.
And he championed a multi-faceted approach to responding to mental health calls, one that would include a mobile crisis response team including professionals and a triage approach that would start with the initial call to the dispatch center.
Altogether, the plans outlined by McSwain serve as a comprehensive approach to not only police reform but to a change in the criminal justice system.
"It takes all of us," he said.
Recruitment and retention
McSwain touted success he's had in recruiting officers. He said he revamped the Montgomery County Police Department's engagement process, resulting in 54% of the department's 2018 recruits being either women or officers of color.
McSwain left the agency in 2018 before taking the top job with the Montgomery County park police, where he said his recruitment success continued. More than 65% of the agency's recruits were women or people of color in the last two years, he said.
Like his approach to community policing, McSwain's recruitment method is multi-faceted. He created diverse recruitment teams, he said, to attract a variety of candidates. He shortened the park police's hiring process from eight months to three. Once officers are on the job, He has advocated for tuition assistance and programs that cultivate a healthy work-life balance.
His recruiting efforts included advertising on Spanish-language radio stations and attending women's events. He said the best recruiters for a police department are officers who feel valued.
"(Recruits have to) see representations of themselves within that prospective advertisement and know, yes, we have a place for you also," McSwain said.
Committed to Lincoln?
McSwain is the only finalist in Lincoln who is known to be vying for a job elsewhere. He was named a finalist to become the next chief in Raleigh, North Carolina, on June 9.
Meeting with reporters before Wednesday's forum, McSwain said he was proactively contacted by recruiters for both jobs and that he vetted both Lincoln and Raleigh before applying. He said he felt he could make a positive impact in either city.
"Those two agencies stood out," he said. "And because you can't assume that you're even gonna be a finalist, it's important and prudent, quite frankly, to apply to both at the same time."
In the forum, McSwain said his youngest daughter attends Iowa State University, allowing his family to become familiar with the Midwest in recent years.
Prompted in his session with reporters, McSwain mulled how long his second act in Lincoln might be.
"I expect, if I'm appointed, to be the Lincoln Police Chief for a long time," he said. "It'd be my pleasure and honor."
