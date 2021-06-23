Police chief forum: East Coast native McSwain touts his preparation for Lincoln job

His recruiting efforts included advertising on Spanish-language radio stations and attending women's events. He said the best recruiters for a police department are officers who feel valued.

"(Recruits have to) see representations of themselves within that prospective advertisement and know, yes, we have a place for you also," McSwain said.

Committed to Lincoln?

McSwain is the only finalist in Lincoln who is known to be vying for a job elsewhere. He was named a finalist to become the next chief in Raleigh, North Carolina, on June 9.

Meeting with reporters before Wednesday's forum, McSwain said he was proactively contacted by recruiters for both jobs and that he vetted both Lincoln and Raleigh before applying. He said he felt he could make a positive impact in either city.

"Those two agencies stood out," he said. "And because you can't assume that you're even gonna be a finalist, it's important and prudent, quite frankly, to apply to both at the same time."

In the forum, McSwain said his youngest daughter attends Iowa State University, allowing his family to become familiar with the Midwest in recent years.