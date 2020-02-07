Police chase with 32-year-old man with a gun ends peacefully

Lincoln police say they arrested a 32-year-old transient man Thursday afternoon after he ran from them holding a gun.
Officer Erin Spilker said investigators were looking for Mitchell Freeman, who was wanted on a warrant for terroristic threats. When they spotted him near 12th and E streets, he ran holding a gun in his hand, she said.
She said when they ordered Freeman to drop it, he did. And they arrested him on the warrant and on suspicion of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
