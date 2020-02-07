Police chase with 32-year-old man with a gun ends peacefully

Lincoln police say they arrested a 32-year-old transient man Thursday afternoon after he ran from them holding a gun.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officer Erin Spilker said investigators were looking for Mitchell Freeman, who was wanted on a warrant for terroristic threats. When they spotted him near 12th and E streets, he ran holding a gun in his hand, she said.

She said when they ordered Freeman to drop it, he did. And they arrested him on the warrant and on suspicion of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.