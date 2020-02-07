You are the owner of this article.
Police chase with 32-year-old man with a gun ends peacefully
Police chase with 32-year-old man with a gun ends peacefully

Lincoln police say they arrested a 32-year-old transient man Thursday afternoon after he ran from them holding a gun.

Officer Erin Spilker said investigators were looking for Mitchell Freeman, who was wanted on a warrant for terroristic threats. When they spotted him near 12th and E streets, he ran holding a gun in his hand, she said.

She said when they ordered Freeman to drop it, he did. And they arrested him on the warrant and on suspicion of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

