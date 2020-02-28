Police captains at lunch jump into action after spotting man chasing teen

Two Lincoln police captains out for lunch Thursday jumped into action after spotting a man chasing a teenage girl near a grocery store at 11th Street and Cornhusker Highway.

Officer Erin Spilker said Captains Danny Reitan and Ryan Dale quickly learned the 15-year-old girl being chased about 11:30 a.m. had just shoplifted two bottles of soda, five bottles of pain reliever and a bottle of brandy from the nearby Schmick’s Market and punched an employee who tried to stop her.

The girl, who was on probation in juvenile court and had cut off an ankle monitor, was taken to the Lancaster County Youth Assessment Center on the new allegations.

The items the teen stole were worth $57, Spilker said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

