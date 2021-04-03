 Skip to main content
Police cancel endangered missing advisory after 34-year-old man found
Police cancel endangered missing advisory after 34-year-old man found

Austin Hayes

Austin Hayes

 Courtesy photo

The 34-year-old man who was reported missing Saturday has been found, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

The department issued an endangered missing advisory Saturday morning for Austin Hayes, but said Sunday morning that he had been located safe.

