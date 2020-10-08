 Skip to main content
Police cancel advisory after finding endangered missing man in Omaha
Police cancel advisory after finding endangered missing man in Omaha

The University of Nebraska at Omaha Police Department has canceled an advisory after an endangered missing person was located.

Imafedia Okhamafe, 68, was seen in the vicinity of University of Nebraska Medical Center Hospital near 42nd and Harney in Omaha, shortly after midnight Thursday. A release indicating he'd been found was issued by the Nebraska State Patrol around 4:30 p.m.

Okhamafe suffers from dementia. He is a black male, approximately 5 foot, 8 inches tall, approximately 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a hospital gown and dark-colored pants when he disappeared.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @TheRealCLK

