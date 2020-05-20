Police called to Lincoln hospital about 40-year-old refusing to leave after he was discharged

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
A 40-year-old man was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest after he refused to leave a Lincoln hospital Monday night after he was discharged.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police were called to Bryan West Hospital at 11:45 p.m. Monday about a patient who had been treated, medically cleared and released, but was refusing to leave and had begun throwing chairs around and threatening to destroy hospital property.
He said police found the man sitting in a chair and told him numerous times he had to leave. But he refused.
As officers tried to take his arms to escort him from the hospital, the 40-year-old grabbed at the officers' arms to prevent it. When they tried to put handcuffs on him, he continued to grab at the officers, Bonkiewicz said.
He said the officers eventually got him into custody and found two stolen checkbooks on him. They arrested him on suspicion of trespassing, resisting arrest, failure to comply and possession of stolen property, all misdemeanors.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Last, First Name: FLYNN, CORY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/22/1988 Booking Time: 05/19/2020 / 15:20:28 Charges:
VIOLATION OF HOME DETENTION ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Last, First Name: BURBEE, DOUGLAS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/10/1959 Booking Time: 05/19/2020 / 13:02:34 Charges:
ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 2 FELONY (F2A) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Last, First Name: ROYSTER, TROY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/12/1982 Booking Time: 05/19/2020 / 11:27:02 Charges:
CRIM POSS FINAN TRANS DEVICE - 4+ (F2A) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Last, First Name: CORRAL, LUIS Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 12/09/1988 Booking Time: 05/19/2020 / 02:30:50 Charges:
OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Last, First Name: SMITH, RICHARD Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/04/1958 Booking Time: 05/19/2020 / 01:35:07 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Last, First Name: GANT, CHRISTOPHER Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 10/20/1971 Booking Time: 05/18/2020 / 23:11:53 Charges:
VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Last, First Name: BOCKMAN, STEVEN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/06/1979 Booking Time: 05/18/2020 / 21:11:55 Charges:
SEX OFFENDER COMMITMENT ACT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Last, First Name: TRAXLER, CHASE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/03/1995 Booking Time: 05/18/2020 / 16:09:34 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) ATT ASSAULT ON OFFCR/HLTH CARE PROF,3RD DEG (F4) VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1) DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 3RD DEG - PRIOR (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Last, First Name: WELLS, ARON Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/20/2000 Booking Time: 05/18/2020 / 15:16:07 Charges:
DEL/POSS W/INTENT TO DELIVER (HAZ DRUG) (F2) POSS FIREARM BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F1D) POSS MONEY WHILE VIOLATING 28-416(1) (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Last, First Name: DUANG, SEPTER Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/05/1993 Booking Time: 05/18/2020 / 15:09:38 Charges:
ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) POSSESS MARIJUANA 1 OZ OR LESS/1ST (I) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) FAIL TO SIGNAL TURN (I) CRIMINAL TRESPASS, 2ND DEG, REQ TO LEAVE (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) DRIVE DURING REVOC/IMPOUND-1ST (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Last, First Name: ZUNIGA, ESMERALDA Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 05/22/1999 Booking Time: 05/18/2020 / 14:46:40 Charges:
ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ACCESSORY TO CLASS 2 OR 2A FELONY (F3A) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) HAVE OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER (I) POSSESS OR CONSUME ALCOHOL/MINOR (M) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Last, First Name: ATKINSON, GARRETT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/06/1996 Booking Time: 05/18/2020 / 12:37:53 Charges:
POSS MARIJUANA (MORE 1 OZ,LESS 1 LB) (M3) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) ATT POSS MONEY WHILE VIOLATING 28-416(1) (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Last, First Name: SAIN, JOSHUA Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/16/1991 Booking Time: 05/18/2020 / 12:03:48 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $500-1500 (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Last, First Name: HILLARD, ROBERT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/05/1995 Booking Time: 05/18/2020 / 11:09:14 Charges:
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF $1500 OR MORE (F4) THEFT BY RECEIVING $5000/MORE (F2A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Last, First Name: BIXLER, CINDY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 05/27/1969 Booking Time: 05/18/2020 / 10:58:31 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Last, First Name: RICARD, RUSSELL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 03/26/1989 Booking Time: 05/18/2020 / 10:53:14 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 3RD DEG - PRIOR (F3A) VIOLATION OF PROBATION-SEE ORIG CHARGE (B)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Last, First Name: FISHER, DEDRIC Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 10/15/1993 Booking Time: 05/18/2020 / 10:38:20 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Last, First Name: BLUNT, ANTWAN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 03/14/1996 Booking Time: 05/18/2020 / 00:37:22 Charges:
3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1) CARELESS DRIVING (I) DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Last, First Name: RHOADS, ROBERT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/17/1983 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 21:35:16 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) UNLAWFULLY SMOKE IN PROHIBITED PLACES (M) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M) LOITER AND TRESPASS (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Last, First Name: KANN, LUCAS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/15/1993 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 21:31:01 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Last, First Name: ZELASKO, ROBERT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/24/1989 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 17:38:14 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Last, First Name: CRUZ, ENRIQUE Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 08/09/1995 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 17:34:43
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-20-2020
Last, First Name: CINK, STACY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 02/23/1989 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 15:54:22 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or
lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.