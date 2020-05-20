Police called to Lincoln hospital about 40-year-old refusing to leave after he was discharged

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 40-year-old man was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest after he refused to leave a Lincoln hospital Monday night after he was discharged.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police were called to Bryan West Hospital at 11:45 p.m. Monday about a patient who had been treated, medically cleared and released, but was refusing to leave and had begun throwing chairs around and threatening to destroy hospital property.

He said police found the man sitting in a chair and told him numerous times he had to leave. But he refused.

As officers tried to take his arms to escort him from the hospital, the 40-year-old grabbed at the officers' arms to prevent it. When they tried to put handcuffs on him, he continued to grab at the officers, Bonkiewicz said.

He said the officers eventually got him into custody and found two stolen checkbooks on him. They arrested him on suspicion of trespassing, resisting arrest, failure to comply and possession of stolen property, all misdemeanors.

Today's jail mugshots

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.