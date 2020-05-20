You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police called to Lincoln hospital about 40-year-old refusing to leave after he was discharged
View Comments
editor's pick

Police called to Lincoln hospital about 40-year-old refusing to leave after he was discharged

{{featured_button_text}}

A 40-year-old man was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest after he refused to leave a Lincoln hospital Monday night after he was discharged.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police were called to Bryan West Hospital at 11:45 p.m. Monday about a patient who had been treated, medically cleared and released, but was refusing to leave and had begun throwing chairs around and threatening to destroy hospital property.

He said police found the man sitting in a chair and told him numerous times he had to leave. But he refused. 

As officers tried to take his arms to escort him from the hospital, the 40-year-old grabbed at the officers' arms to prevent it. When they tried to put handcuffs on him, he continued to grab at the officers, Bonkiewicz said.

He said the officers eventually got him into custody and found two stolen checkbooks on him. They arrested him on suspicion of trespassing, resisting arrest, failure to comply and possession of stolen property, all misdemeanors. 

City Hall: Lincoln library backers see positive step in latest Pershing redevelopment proposals
Lincoln middle school student killed in crash in Utah
Police arrest 31-year-old Lincoln man on felony after he allegedly stole $67 of Budweiser
Preliminary hearing continued for ex-Husker accused of rape

Today's jail mugshots

Police logo 2017

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News