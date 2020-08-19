Police called to break up wild party of 100+ college students in north Lincoln backyard

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police say they busted a back-to-school party of 100 to 150 college students Saturday night in north Lincoln.

Officer Erin Spilker said a neighbor called about a disturbance just after 11 p.m. to a townhouse near 15th and Makers streets, where police found the large group in the backyard listening to loud music.

She said the 20- and 21-year-old who live there asked people to leave and weren't ticketed.

Spilker said so far, they've taken 10 wild party complaints since the start of August, which is fairly typical. But, likely due to the pandemic, people have been calling in about smaller gatherings, too, including groups of 20 or 30 people.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

