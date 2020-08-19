You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police called to break up wild party of 100+ college students in north Lincoln backyard
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Police called to break up wild party of 100+ college students in north Lincoln backyard

{{featured_button_text}}

Police say they busted a back-to-school party of 100 to 150 college students Saturday night in north Lincoln.

Officer Erin Spilker said a neighbor called about a disturbance just after 11 p.m. to a townhouse near 15th and Makers streets, where police found the large group in the backyard listening to loud music.

She said the 20- and 21-year-old who live there asked people to leave and weren't ticketed.

Spilker said so far, they've taken 10 wild party complaints since the start of August, which is fairly typical. But, likely due to the pandemic, people have been calling in about smaller gatherings, too, including groups of 20 or 30 people.

Lincoln man pleads not guilty to murder for fatal shooting at bar break in March
Former Lincoln man accused of killing his fiancee in Malmo pleads not guilty
Foot chase with Lincoln man with a gun ended in arrest in Superior Street traffic lane, police say

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News