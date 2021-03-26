 Skip to main content
Police called about potential burglary, allegedly find 16-year-old boy on roof with drugs
Lincoln Police were called to a home-and-gift store early Friday after the owner saw a teenager climbing a wall to get to the roof.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened at about 5:20 a.m. at Cooper & Company, 2211 Winthrop Road.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy on the roof with a backpack and took him into custody for a juvenile court warrant and for felony theft.

When officers searched his backpack, Spilker said, they found marijuana pipes, 0.4 grams of cocaine, vaping devices, drug paraphernalia, firecrackers and multiple electronic devices.

Police learned that the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office was looking for the teen for being in possession of a stolen 2008 Dodge Charger on March 13.

Spilker said the teen was taken to the Youth Services Center and referred to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office for possession of cocaine and marijuana, theft by receiving stolen property and the warrant.

Police logo 2020
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

