Police: Call from Jimmy John's employee led to suspected vandal's arrest

Police arrested a 39-year-old Lincoln man Saturday night for allegedly causing $1,200 in damage to downtown businesses with spray paint.

Officer Erin Spilker said Zachariah Murphy was jailed on suspicion of six counts of vandalism and failure to comply with police.

Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, an employee at the Jimmy John's at 14th and O streets called police saying that someone had just spray-painted their windows.

Spilker said police found Murphy, who matched the description of the suspect, near 16th and O.

She said Murphy kept reaching into his backpack, despite officers telling him to stop; and they saw that he had a knife sticking out the back of his pants.

Spilker said police found white spray paint in his backpack consistent with the spray paint used at Jimmy John's.

She said officers found five other downtown businesses -- Lincoln Flats Condominiums, the Copper Kettle, 1867 Bar, Duffy's Tavern and Junction Nightclub -- with the same vandalism.

