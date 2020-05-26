You are the owner of this article.
Police: Call from Jimmy John's employee led to suspected vandal's arrest
Police: Call from Jimmy John's employee led to suspected vandal's arrest

Vandalism

A call to police about spray-painted vandalism led to a 39-year-old Lincoln man's arrest Saturday, police say.

Police arrested a 39-year-old Lincoln man Saturday night for allegedly causing $1,200 in damage to downtown businesses with spray paint.

Officer Erin Spilker said Zachariah Murphy was jailed on suspicion of six counts of vandalism and failure to comply with police.

Zachariah Murphy

Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, an employee at the Jimmy John's at 14th and O streets called police saying that someone had just spray-painted their windows.

Spilker said police found Murphy, who matched the description of the suspect, near 16th and O.

She said Murphy kept reaching into his backpack, despite officers telling him to stop; and they saw that he had a knife sticking out the back of his pants.

Spilker said police found white spray paint in his backpack consistent with the spray paint used at Jimmy John's.

She said officers found five other downtown businesses -- Lincoln Flats Condominiums, the Copper Kettle, 1867 Bar, Duffy's Tavern and Junction Nightclub -- with the same vandalism.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

