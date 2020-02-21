You are the owner of this article.
Police bust 34-year-old Lincoln man after finding nearly a half pound of meth
Police bust 34-year-old Lincoln man after finding nearly a half pound of meth

Cifuentes

Nearly half a pound of meth was found with a Lincoln man.

 LPD

Police arrested a 34-year-old Lincoln man after allegedly finding him with nearly a half pound of methamphetamine earlier this week.

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged Carlos Lorenzana Cifuentes, 1100 W. C St., with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Officer Erin Spilker said police had been in the area of 10th and A streets looking for another man on a broadcast when they saw Cifuentes, who looked similar to the wanted man, in a pickup. When he couldn’t provide an ID, they asked him to get out of the pickup and asked for permission to search the vehicle, she said.

Cifuentes

Carlos Lorenzana Cifuentes

Spilker said when officers found a small bag of marijuana in packaging supplies on the floor of the pickup, they handcuffed Cifuentes to do a more thorough search. She said it turned up a large plastic bag with “very large shards of white crystalline substance” that tested positive for methamphetamine.

In all, it weighed just under half a pound, which has a street value of roughly $2,600, according to the Midwest High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.

Spilker said police also found $3,910 cash and owe-notes in the vehicle.

They arrested him just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

