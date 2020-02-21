Police bust 34-year-old Lincoln man after finding nearly a half pound of meth

Police arrested a 34-year-old Lincoln man after allegedly finding him with nearly a half pound of methamphetamine earlier this week.

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged Carlos Lorenzana Cifuentes, 1100 W. C St., with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Officer Erin Spilker said police had been in the area of 10th and A streets looking for another man on a broadcast when they saw Cifuentes, who looked similar to the wanted man, in a pickup. When he couldn’t provide an ID, they asked him to get out of the pickup and asked for permission to search the vehicle, she said.

Spilker said when officers found a small bag of marijuana in packaging supplies on the floor of the pickup, they handcuffed Cifuentes to do a more thorough search. She said it turned up a large plastic bag with “very large shards of white crystalline substance” that tested positive for methamphetamine.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In all, it weighed just under half a pound, which has a street value of roughly $2,600, according to the Midwest High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.

Spilker said police also found $3,910 cash and owe-notes in the vehicle.

They arrested him just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.