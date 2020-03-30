You are the owner of this article.
Police break up Lincoln birthday party with about 30 people
Lincoln police say officers broke up a birthday party Friday night because it violated COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings of groups larger than 10.

Officer Erin Spilker said officers went to a home near 27th and P streets at around 11 p.m. where about 30 people were for a birthday party. She said the party was shut down, and police gave out a warning for a pandemic enforcement violation.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

