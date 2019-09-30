{{featured_button_text}}

A 15-year-old boy has died following a shooting on Sunday evening, Lincoln police said early Monday.

Police were called to the area of Seventh Street and Fletcher Avenue on a report of gunshots just after 10 p.m.

As officers were responding, calls to 911 indicated a boy had been shot and emergency crews were sent to the Walgreens parking lot at 14th and Superior streets, police said in a news release.

There, CPR was performed before the boy was was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he died, police said.

Investigators and crime scene technicians are working the scene on Seventh Street, south of Fletcher Avenue in northwest Lincoln, to determine what led up to the shooting.

"The release of extensive details at this time may jeopardize the integrity of this ongoing investigation," police said in the news release.

Police are expected to provide more details at 8:45 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

