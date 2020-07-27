Police: Before fatal shooting, Lincoln man allegedly said 'Watch me shoot at this bus'

Police say the video captured the gray Chevy and its Lincoln County license plate, which quickly led them to Jarell Wheeler, the boyfriend of the registered owner.

They sat back watching a house on North 14th Street in Belmont, where they found the Malibu. When it drove to the nearby Kwik Shop and parked, investigators contacted the people inside: allegedly Wheeler, who was driving, his girlfriend in the front seat, and Jones in the backseat behind Wheeler.

All three were taken into custody at 5:36 p.m. Police took a fourth person, a teen seen getting out of the backseat passenger's side at the house, into custody, too. But neither the teen nor the car's owner was ultimately arrested.

On Friday, Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said investigators believed Jones had purposely fired into the bus but didn't believe the crime was targeted at Johnson.

That afternoon, prosecutors charged Jones with second-degree murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm at a vehicle, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Wheeler was charged with being an accessory to the crime. He's in jail on a $250,000 bond.