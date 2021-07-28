 Skip to main content
Police ask public for help in finding missing 12-year-old Lincoln girl
Police ask public for help in finding missing 12-year-old Lincoln girl

Police are asking the public for help after a 12-year-old girl went missing from south Lincoln on Wednesday morning. 

Natalie Davis

Natalie Davis, a 5-foot-1-inch, 105-pound white girl, was last seen at about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning near 37th Street and San Mateo Lane, just west of 40th Street between Yankee Hill and Pine Lake roads, according to Lincoln Police. 

Davis has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, pink shorts and pink sandals. She was carrying a large black and white purse.

Anyone with information on Davis' whereabouts is asked to call 402-441-6000. 

