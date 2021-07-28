Police ask public for help in finding missing 12-year-old Lincoln girl

Police are asking the public for help after a 12-year-old girl went missing from south Lincoln on Wednesday morning.

Natalie Davis, a 5-foot-1-inch, 105-pound white girl, was last seen at about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning near 37th Street and San Mateo Lane, just west of 40th Street between Yankee Hill and Pine Lake roads, according to Lincoln Police.

Davis has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, pink shorts and pink sandals. She was carrying a large black and white purse.

Anyone with information on Davis' whereabouts is asked to call 402-441-6000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.