Police ask for help tracking down witnesses to fatal crash that killed pedestrian near UNL’s East Campus
Police ask for help tracking down witnesses to fatal crash that killed pedestrian near UNL's East Campus

SUV sought

This vehicle — believed to be a Saturn Outlook — was at the location of a fatal accident on March 28 at 9:30 p.m. Police officers need to speak with the occupants. Call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

Lincoln police Friday put out a plea for help to track down the witnesses to a fatal crash at about 9:30 p.m. March 28.

Officer Erin Spilker said surveillance video shows at least two people in an SUV — believed to be a Saturn Outlook — who would’ve been witnesses to 44-year-old Sean Cover of Lincoln being hit while in the street on Holdrege near 38th Street.

The suspected driver of the Nissan Altima that hit Cover, Teawna Stetson, 22, turned herself in to police three hours after the crash, saying that she swerved to avoid hitting Cover but that he jumped in the path of her car, according to court records.

She has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing serious injury or death.

Investigators want to know what the people in the SUV saw.

“We really want to talk to these people,” Spilker said.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

