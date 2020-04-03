Police ask for help tracking down witnesses to fatal crash that killed pedestrian near UNL’s East Campus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lincoln police Friday put out a plea for help to track down the witnesses to a fatal crash at about 9:30 p.m. March 28.

Officer Erin Spilker said surveillance video shows at least two people in an SUV — believed to be a Saturn Outlook — who would’ve been witnesses to 44-year-old Sean Cover of Lincoln being hit while in the street on Holdrege near 38th Street.

The suspected driver of the Nissan Altima that hit Cover, Teawna Stetson, 22, turned herself in to police three hours after the crash, saying that she swerved to avoid hitting Cover but that he jumped in the path of her car, according to court records.

She has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing serious injury or death.

Investigators want to know what the people in the SUV saw.

“We really want to talk to these people,” Spilker said.

