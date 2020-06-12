Police ask for help to find woman who spray-painted Lincoln statue during protests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lincoln police posted photographs Friday of a woman breaking out windows with a skateboard and spray-painting a statue of President Lincoln during the May 31 protest outside the County-City Building that turned violent.

The woman, wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants and boots, is shown on the local Crime Stoppers page. There is a photo of her face.

Anyone with information can post anonymously through Crime Stoppers or can contact Sgt. Chris Vigil at 402-441-7215.

Police are asking anyone who was a victim of a crime during the recent protests or has video evidence to share to contact them.

Photos, videos: Protests in Lincoln

