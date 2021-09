A 57-year-old Lincoln man who police say requires 24-hour supervision hasn't been seen since 5 a.m.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating Martin Parsons, who was last seen southwest of 27th and Superior streets in the 2300 block of Northline Court.

Parsons, who police said has an intellectual disability, is 5-foot-5, 225 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and a beard. He has a large scar on the back of his head.

Anyone with information is asked to call 402-441-6000.

