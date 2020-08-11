Police arrested 24-year-old Lincoln man after chase through park

Police say they arrested a 24-year-old Lincoln man on five warrants after a chase through Hazel Abel Park near 17th and E streets Sunday night.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police spotted Darnell Mitchell shortly before 11 p.m. getting out of a vehicle there and knew of the five outstanding warrants, including three felony charges. He said Mitchell ran through the park and north, but police tackled and arrested him a block away.
Bonkiewicz said police found 115 clonidine hydrochloride pills, a sedative, in his vehicle. They arrested Mitchell on suspicion of possession of a legend drug, obstruction of a police officer and driving under suspension.
