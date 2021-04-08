Police arrest woman after recovering shotgun stolen in December in south Lincoln

A woman accused of selling a stolen shotgun was arrested after the man who bought it reported her to the police.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Lincoln police arrested Water Summers, 38, early Wednesday morning on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a stolen firearm, both felonies.

Back in March, a 47-year-old man told police that he had purchased a Browning 12-gauge from Summers in front of witnesses. He later discovered it was stolen after entering the gun's serial number into an online database.

Summers was later pulled over by Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday at about 2:15 a.m. near Northwest 126th and West O streets, where Lincoln police arrested Summers on the charges.

Police matched the gun to one stolen from a 75-year-old man's unlocked car last December at his home near 84th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.

It's still unclear who stole the firearm.

Police encourage those who believe they own a stolen firearm to check its serial number at: app.lincoln.ne.gov/city/police/stats/items.htm.

