Police arrest victim of stabbing after allegedly finding drugs in search of his Lincoln apartment
A Lincoln man stabbed Sunday outside his apartment door near 20th Street and Worthington Avenue went to jail Thursday for drugs police allegedly found in a search of his apartment.

Colin McHenry, 31, was booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Colin McHenry

Colin McHenry

Officer Erin Spilker said that during the investigation into the stabbing police determined narcotics may have been a factor in the assault.

She said they got a warrant to search his apartment, where investigators found 8.7 grams of methamphetamine (estimated $80 street value), 67 alprazolam pills, 24 clonazepam pills and 1.2 grams a marijuana.

Police arrested McHenry when he was released from the hospital.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

