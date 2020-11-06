Police arrest victim of stabbing after allegedly finding drugs in search of his Lincoln apartment

A Lincoln man stabbed Sunday outside his apartment door near 20th Street and Worthington Avenue went to jail Thursday for drugs police allegedly found in a search of his apartment.

Colin McHenry, 31, was booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Officer Erin Spilker said that during the investigation into the stabbing police determined narcotics may have been a factor in the assault.

She said they got a warrant to search his apartment, where investigators found 8.7 grams of methamphetamine (estimated $80 street value), 67 alprazolam pills, 24 clonazepam pills and 1.2 grams a marijuana.

Police arrested McHenry when he was released from the hospital.

Lincoln Crime Stoppers cases

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.