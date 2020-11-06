Police arrest victim of stabbing after allegedly finding drugs in search of his Lincoln apartment

A Lincoln man stabbed Sunday outside his apartment door near 20th Street and Worthington Avenue went to jail Thursday for drugs police allegedly found in a search of his apartment.
Colin McHenry, 31, was booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Officer Erin Spilker said that during the investigation into the stabbing police determined narcotics may have been a factor in the assault.
She said they got a warrant to search his apartment, where investigators found 8.7 grams of methamphetamine (estimated $80 street value), 67 alprazolam pills, 24 clonazepam pills and 1.2 grams a marijuana.
Police arrested McHenry when he was released from the hospital.
