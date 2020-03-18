Police arrest two men in fatal O Street shooting

Police arrested two men Wednesday in connection to the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man downtown early Sunday.

A warrant went out for Marcus Winston’s arrest a day earlier, after prosecutors charged him with first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony for Timothy Montgomery’s killing during a disturbance at 13th and O streets shortly before bar break.

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister confirmed Wednesday night police had taken Winston, 34, into custody.

In addition, Nathaniel Love, 25, was arrested for being an accessory to first-degree murder.

A judge agreed to seal an affidavit for Winston's arrest in the case. But more information was expected to be released Thursday morning.

Earlier in the week, Bliemeister said multiple officers working in the downtown area heard gunshots at 1:31 a.m. and found Montgomery unresponsive.

He died about an hour later at a Lincoln hospital, the result of a gunshot wound to his chest.

Bliemeister said gunshots could be heard on video from body cameras worn by officers in the area. Police reviewed those videos, as well as video from cruiser cameras, business surveillance cameras and video provided by those in the area.