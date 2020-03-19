Two men arrested in fatal shooting; one suspect shot during fight outside Lincoln bars

Police arrested two men Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting in downtown Lincoln Sunday and found a gun they suspect was used.
Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said further testing will be done on the gun, found in the vicinity of the shooting at 13th and O streets, to see if investigators can link it to the killing of Timothy Montgomery, 32.
Authorities issued a warrant Tuesday for Marcus Winston after prosecutors charged him with first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in the death of Montgomery, who was shot during a disturbance at 13th and O streets shortly before bar break.
Bliemeister said Winston, 34, turned himself in to police Wednesday evening.
In addition, police arrested Nathaniel Love, 25 -- who was shot in the leg during the disturbance -- for being an accessory to first-degree murder.
Police first contacted Love after being called to a medical emergency at an apartment near Eighth and G streets at 1:53 a.m. Sunday -- about 20 minutes after the shooting on O Street, Bliemeister said.
Love had been shot in the leg and was treated and released. Investigators suspect he was shot by Winston, Bliemeister said.
Investigators linked Love to the disturbance through video and physical evidence at the scene, and police interviewed him at the hospital.
All three people -- Love, Marcus and Montgomery -- knew each other prior to the shooting, Bliemeister said. They all left Main Street Bar and got into a physical altercation in the 13th and O Street area before the shooting. Bliemiester said investigators are still trying to determine what the dispute was about.
A judge agreed to seal an affidavit for Winston's arrest in the case.
Earlier in the week, Bliemeister said multiple officers working in the downtown area heard gunshots at 1:31 a.m. and found Montgomery unresponsive on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of O street.
He died about an hour later at a Lincoln hospital, the result of a gunshot wound to his chest.
Bliemeister said gunshots could be heard on video from body cameras worn by officers in the area. Police reviewed those videos, as well as video from cruiser cameras, business surveillance cameras and video provided by those in the area.
Investigators were able to follow a video trail showing Love and Winston running from the area and going to a nearby car, Bliemeister said. They didn't get in the car and it's unclear what happened after that.
Investigators also interviewed several witnesses, including some who were a part of the disturbance. Many people were gathered along O Street at the time of the shooting.
Bliemeister said people had their cellphones out and he encouraged anyone with additional information to come forward.