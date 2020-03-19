Two men arrested in fatal shooting; one suspect shot during fight outside Lincoln bars

All three people -- Love, Marcus and Montgomery -- knew each other prior to the shooting, Bliemeister said. They all left Main Street Bar and got into a physical altercation in the 13th and O Street area before the shooting. Bliemiester said investigators are still trying to determine what the dispute was about.

A judge agreed to seal an affidavit for Winston's arrest in the case.

Earlier in the week, Bliemeister said multiple officers working in the downtown area heard gunshots at 1:31 a.m. and found Montgomery unresponsive on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of O street.

He died about an hour later at a Lincoln hospital, the result of a gunshot wound to his chest.

Bliemeister said gunshots could be heard on video from body cameras worn by officers in the area. Police reviewed those videos, as well as video from cruiser cameras, business surveillance cameras and video provided by those in the area.

Investigators were able to follow a video trail showing Love and Winston running from the area and going to a nearby car, Bliemeister said. They didn't get in the car and it's unclear what happened after that.