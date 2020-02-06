Police arrest teens in connection to daytime drive-by shooting in Lincoln

Lincoln police say they arrested two teenagers Wednesday in connection to a daytime drive-by shooting near 19th and E streets last week.

Officer Erin Spilker said video and forensic evidence led investigators to suspect a 16-year-old Lincoln boy had shot at a group of teenagers in another vehicle in the 1900 block of E Street just before 4 p.m. Jan. 30.

She said the dispute stemmed from a previous fight between the teenagers. Spilker said they believe the 16-year-old boy shot after attempting to get the other group of teens in that car to fight.

Police arrested him on suspicion of discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle and use of a firearm to commit a felony. They also arrested the 15-year-old boy driving him for allegedly aiding and abetting in the crime.

Both were taken to the Lancaster County Youth Services Center.

