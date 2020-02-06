You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police arrest teens in connection to daytime drive-by shooting in Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Police arrest teens in connection to daytime drive-by shooting in Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police say they arrested two teenagers Wednesday in connection to a daytime drive-by shooting near 19th and E streets last week.

Officer Erin Spilker said video and forensic evidence led investigators to suspect a 16-year-old Lincoln boy had shot at a group of teenagers in another vehicle in the 1900 block of E Street just before 4 p.m. Jan. 30.

She said the dispute stemmed from a previous fight between the teenagers. Spilker said they believe the 16-year-old boy shot after attempting to get the other group of teens in that car to fight. 

Police arrested him on suspicion of discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle and use of a firearm to commit a felony. They also arrested the 15-year-old boy driving him for allegedly aiding and abetting in the crime.

Both were taken to the Lancaster County Youth Services Center.

Prosecutor drops revenge porn charge filed against Waverly teen
41-year-old woman left her car after rear-ending car at 27th and Capitol Parkway, police say

Today's jail mugshots

Police logo 2017
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News