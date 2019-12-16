You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police arrest teen suspect in home-invasion robbery where woman was injured
View Comments

Police arrest teen suspect in home-invasion robbery where woman was injured

{{featured_button_text}}

Police have arrested a 19-year-old Lincoln man on suspicion of an armed robbery early Nov. 26 that sent a 48-year-old woman to the hospital with broken bones in her face.

Tony Kose, of 4606 Grassridge Road, appeared in court Monday on charges of robbery, second-degree assault and burglary. 

Early Nov. 26, a Lincoln woman was taken to a hospital after she was assaulted during a home-invasion robbery at her northeast Lincoln home.

She told police she awoke in her home near 65th and Benton streets at about 2:30 a.m. to a loud noise and found several strangers in her living room. They punched and hit her in the face several times with a firearm.

A 43-year-old man told police when he came out to see what was going on he was hit with the gun, and they both were held at gunpoint.

Police said then a 19-year-old man, who also lives at the home, came out of his bedroom with a loaded Springfield Armory Saint AR-15, which he ended up handing over to the thieves. They left with the rifle and $1,000 from his safe. 

Police said they came to identify Kose as a suspect and came to believe that the 19-year-old victim previously had sold marijuana from the home.

+1 
Tony Kose

Tony Kose

 Courtesy photo
+1 
Courts logo 2017
View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News