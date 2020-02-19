You are the owner of this article.
Police arrest teen for making a dozen-plus unnecessary calls to 911
Police arrested an 18-year-old Lincoln man Tuesday night for allegedly making more than a dozen unnecessary 911 calls within 24 hours.

Officer Erin Spilker said officers went to the Union College area looking for Justin Ladig, who in the last of the 911 calls said he was trespassing there.

When police spotted him, he ran, then struggled with them when they caught him, Spilker said.

Ladig

Justin Ladig

One officer went to the hospital to be treated for multiple cuts to his hands, knees and elbow and several punctures to his hand from the scuffle.

Police arrested Ladig on suspicion of assault on an officer, resisting arrest and obstructing government operations.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

