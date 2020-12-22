 Skip to main content
Police arrest second Lincoln man sought for allegedly sex trafficking 14-year-old girl
Police arrest second Lincoln man sought for allegedly sex trafficking 14-year-old girl

Police have arrested a second man in connection to the alleged sex trafficking of a 14-year-old girl out of a Lincoln apartment they shared.

A warrant went out earlier this month charging Luis Vasquez-Chiquirin with sex trafficking of a minor, a felony that carries a possible sentence of 20 years to life in prison.

He was booked into jail Monday on the warrant and an immigration hold. 

Police arrested his roommate, Jose Hernandez-Rivas, 26, on Dec. 9 on the same charge. 

In court records, Lincoln police say a 14-year-old runaway told police on Nov. 6 she had been trafficked at an apartment where both men lived near 56th and Holdrege streets.

Luis Chiquirin

After she ran away in May, she said, she ended up staying at the apartment, where she said she used meth with a group of men, then had sex with three or four of them. She told police one of them, allegedly Vasquez-Chiquirin, handed her $80 after and told her she'd "earned it."

Several months later, she ended up at the apartment again with a 15-year-old friend. They both told police Vasquez-Chiquirin set up sex acts for them, allegedly telling the younger girl he would call the police on her if she didn't do what he wanted.

Police said they found the two teens at the apartment in October. 

