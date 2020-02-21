Police arrest Plattsmouth man in connection to temple vandalism case

Lincoln Police made an arrest Friday night in connection with the vandalism of a Lincoln synagogue in January.
Police arrested 21-year-old Noah T. Miller, of Plattsmouth, late Friday on suspicion of felony vandalism of the South Street Temple, 2061 S. 20th St., according to a news release.
Investigators tracked down tips, interviewed suspects and served search warrants to gather evidence before arresting Miller.
On Jan. 15, officers found swastikas and racial epithets spray-painted on the door and steps of the temple. Police investigated the incident as a hate crime. Surveillance footage revealed a man had vandalized the temple a little after midnight on Jan. 15.