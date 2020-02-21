You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police arrest Plattsmouth man in connection to temple vandalism case
View Comments
alert top story

Police arrest Plattsmouth man in connection to temple vandalism case

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Police made an arrest Friday night in connection with the vandalism of a Lincoln synagogue in January.

Police arrested 21-year-old Noah T. Miller, of Plattsmouth, late Friday on suspicion of felony vandalism of the South Street Temple, 2061 S. 20th St., according to a news release.

Investigators tracked down tips, interviewed suspects and served search warrants to gather evidence before arresting Miller.

On Jan. 15, officers found swastikas and racial epithets spray-painted on the door and steps of the temple. Police investigated the incident as a hate crime. Surveillance footage revealed a man had vandalized the temple a little after midnight on Jan. 15.

Noah T. Miller

Noah T. Miller

 Courtesy photo
View Comments
0
0
2
1
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News