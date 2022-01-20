Police arrest pair suspected of stealing electrical equipment from Pinnacle Bank Arena parking lot

Two people were arrested Thursday in connection to stolen electrical equipment that was taken from a Pinnacle Bank Arena parking lot in October.

Mickie Burns, 45, and Ty Hull, 34, were cited for theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$5,000) and lodged in the Lancaster County Jail.

An electrician at Pinnacle Bank Arena reported the equipment stolen Oct. 31 from an arena parking lot. Campers had been using the equipment, which was still in the lot when they left. Surveillance footage showed a blue Ford F-150 pickup later pull up beside the equipment before it went missing.

A pickup matching that description was spotted by officers at about 3 a.m. Thursday parked at a U-Stop in north Lincoln. Officers approached Burns and Hull, who admitted to loading the equipment into their truck and taking it from the parking lot. They also admitted to having one of the items on their trailer at the time.

