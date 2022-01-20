 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police arrest pair suspected of stealing electrical equipment from Pinnacle Bank Arena parking lot
0 Comments
editor's pick

Police arrest pair suspected of stealing electrical equipment from Pinnacle Bank Arena parking lot

  • 0

Two people were arrested Thursday in connection to stolen electrical equipment that was taken from a Pinnacle Bank Arena parking lot in October.

Mickie Burns, 45, and Ty Hull, 34, were cited for theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$5,000) and lodged in the Lancaster County Jail.

An electrician at Pinnacle Bank Arena reported the equipment stolen Oct. 31 from an arena  parking lot. Campers had been using the equipment, which was still in the lot when they left. Surveillance footage showed a blue Ford F-150 pickup later pull up beside the equipment before it went missing.

A pickup matching that description was spotted by officers at about 3 a.m. Thursday parked at a U-Stop in north Lincoln. Officers approached Burns and Hull, who admitted to loading the equipment into their truck and taking it from the parking lot. They also admitted to having one of the items on their trailer at the time.

United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Lincoln
Waverly woman charged with child abuse after cutting self, child, court records show
Lincoln teen arrested after wielding gun, making threats at Taco John's
+2 
Police logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID: HOSPITALIZATIONS AT ALL TIME HIGH

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News