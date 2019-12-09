Police arrest Omaha woman on drug, gun charges near North 27th Street exit in Lincoln

A 24-year-old Omaha woman has been arrested after allegedly getting caught bringing 4 ounces of methamphetamine and 2 grams of heroin to Lincoln.
Prosecutors on Monday charged Domonique M. Allen with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during a drug violation and possession with intent to deliver heroin.
In court records, investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force said they got information about a delivery planned at a gas station near the North 27th Street exit of Interstate 80 at around 8:45 Friday night. When Allen arrived and got out of a gray Lexus, police went to contact her, and she ran.
Police said they saw Allen throw a plastic baggie on the ground as they took her to the ground. In it, they found just over 4 ounces of suspected meth and 2.2 grams of heroin.
After she was handcuffed, police said they found a pistol on her.