Police arrest Omaha woman on drug, gun charges near North 27th Street exit in Lincoln

A 24-year-old Omaha woman has been arrested after allegedly getting caught bringing 4 ounces of methamphetamine and 2 grams of heroin to Lincoln.

Prosecutors on Monday charged Domonique M. Allen with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during a drug violation and possession with intent to deliver heroin.

In court records, investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force said they got information about a delivery planned at a gas station near the North 27th Street exit of Interstate 80 at around 8:45 Friday night. When Allen arrived and got out of a gray Lexus, police went to contact her, and she ran.

Police said they saw Allen throw a plastic baggie on the ground as they took her to the ground. In it, they found just over 4 ounces of suspected meth and 2.2 grams of heroin.

After she was handcuffed, police said they found a pistol on her.

