Lincoln police arrested a man Thursday afternoon who was reportedly masturbating while nude along a trail in north Lincoln.
Two women reported Thursday that just before 1 p.m. they'd been walking on the trail near 27th and Fairfield Streets when they noticed a nude man masturbating and looking at them just off the trail, according to Officer Angela Sands.
Police searched the area and arrested 38-year-old Andre Schwindt on suspicion of indecent exposure. Schwindt was still nude when officers arrested him and he asked for water when they arrived on the scene.
Sands said Schwindt matches the description of another public masturbator reported to have been seen multiple times on the Mopac Trail earlier this year, but police have not confirmed whether this case is related.