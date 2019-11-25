{{featured_button_text}}

A second man has been arrested for allegedly trying to meet a 14-year-old Lincoln girl for sex, following an investigation sparked by a report of the girl’s mother.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said they arrested Nahush Karki, 20, of 5620 Abbey Court, on suspicion of enticing a minor by electronic communication device at about 8 p.m. Thursday night after Karki showed up at 70th and A streets to meet the girl. Investigators were there instead.

Early the next morning, they arrested a 35-year-old Crete man, Nicholas Coates, on suspicion of the same.

Crete man tried to meet 14-year-old girl for sex, Lincoln police say
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Police said the investigation that nabbed both men started Nov. 18, after the teenager’s mom reported to police that she had been looking through her daughter’s cellphone and found that men had been sending her inappropriate pictures through a social media app. Investigators continued the texts, which led to the agreement to meet, police say.

Today's jail mugshots

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments