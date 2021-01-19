Police arrest man on drug charges after finding car involved in hit-and-run

A 31-year-old Lincoln man went to jail Sunday night after being stopped in a car involved in a hit-and-run four days earlier and found with a pharmacy of drugs, police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said police stopped Matthew Bauer in the area of 56th Street and Pioneers Boulevard just after 6 p.m. after discovering he and the blue 2004 Volkswagen Passat he was driving were wanted for a hit-and-run crash early Jan. 13.

She said the officer noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car and saw a glass pipe and marijuana cigarette in the backseat.

Spilker said a further search of the Passat turned up 70 grams of cocaine, 390 grams (nearly 14 ounces) of marijuana, 13 pills of codeine and acetaminophen, THC candy and wax, drug paraphernalia and $2,883 cash.

Bauer was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating drug laws and more than 1 ounce to a pound of marijuana. They also cited him with leaving the scene of an crash and careless driving.

