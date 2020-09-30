 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police arrest man in connection with two recent Lincoln shootings
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Police arrest man in connection with two recent Lincoln shootings

{{featured_button_text}}

Investigators have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with two recent shootings, Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said. 

Police accuse Ayezayah Buckhalter of firing a rifle during a shooting at 12th and F streets Sept. 24 and of being involved in a shooting Sept. 28.

Ayezayah Buckhalter

Ayezayah Buckhalter

On Sept. 24, a 39-year-old man sitting in a parked vehicle said he saw the passenger in a passing vehicle shoot three or four times. The vehicle then turned around, and the passenger stuck an AR-15-style rifle out the window and fired again, Spilker said. 

The 39-year-old was hit in the arm with shrapnel but suffered only minor injuries, she said. Police found bullet holes in his vehicle and another vehicle parked on the street.

Vehicle struck by gunfire; Lincoln police investigating

Witnesses reported the vehicle description and license plate to police, and four days later officers found Buckhalter in a car that broke down after it was allegedly involved in a shooting near 28th Street and Cornhusker Highway, Spilker said. 

In that case, a woman leaving the North 27th Street Walmart with her teenage sons told officers a vehicle followed them and shot into the vehicle, Spilker said. 

When police searched the car Buckhalter was in, they found shell casings that would be used in an AR-15-style rifle, she said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Dominick Rates

Dominick Rates

They later learned Buckhalter's associate, Dominick Rates, 19, purchased a .556 rifle in June and lent the gun to Buckhalter during the window of time the shooting happened Sept. 24, according to police. 

Officers arrested Buckhalter on Monday night on unrelated warrants and later formally arrested him Tuesday on suspicion of discharging a firearm into a vehicle and use of a weapon to commit a felony in the Sept. 24 case, Spilker said, and on suspicion of being an accessory to a felony for his involvement in the shooting Sept. 28.

Woman leaving Walmart shot at while driving on 27th Street

On Tuesday, officers searched Rates' home and recovered a rifle they believe was used in the Sept. 24 shooting before taking him to jail on suspicion of being an accessory to that shooting.

Police are still looking for people they believe were involved in the Sept. 28 shooting, she said.

Man with knife jabbed at woman as she left central Lincoln apartment, police say

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News