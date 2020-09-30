Police arrest man in connection with two recent Lincoln shootings

Investigators have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with two recent shootings, Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said.

Police accuse Ayezayah Buckhalter of firing a rifle during a shooting at 12th and F streets Sept. 24 and of being involved in a shooting Sept. 28.

On Sept. 24, a 39-year-old man sitting in a parked vehicle said he saw the passenger in a passing vehicle shoot three or four times. The vehicle then turned around, and the passenger stuck an AR-15-style rifle out the window and fired again, Spilker said.

The 39-year-old was hit in the arm with shrapnel but suffered only minor injuries, she said. Police found bullet holes in his vehicle and another vehicle parked on the street.

Witnesses reported the vehicle description and license plate to police, and four days later officers found Buckhalter in a car that broke down after it was allegedly involved in a shooting near 28th Street and Cornhusker Highway, Spilker said.

In that case, a woman leaving the North 27th Street Walmart with her teenage sons told officers a vehicle followed them and shot into the vehicle, Spilker said.