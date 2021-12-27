Police arrest Lincoln woman who fled on foot, bit officer

A Lincoln woman wanted on a misdemeanor arrest warrant was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly biting a police officer.

According to police, officers approached a vehicle in the parking lot of Roper Park at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, long after the park had closed.

The passenger of the vehicle, Makayla Jackson, 22, gave officers a false name, and later fled on foot after officers learned her true identity.

Officers caught up to Jackson after a brief foot pursuit, Sgt. Chris Vigil said, and Jackson continued to struggle, biting an officer in the thigh.

Police used a Taser to put Jackson in handcuffs, Vigil said.

Jackson was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, third degree assault of an officer, obstructing a peace officer, and false reporting and lodged in the Lancaster County Jail.

The driver of the vehicle was not cited.

