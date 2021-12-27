 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police arrest Lincoln woman who fled on foot, bit officer
0 Comments
editor's pick

Police arrest Lincoln woman who fled on foot, bit officer

  • Updated
  • 0

A Lincoln woman wanted on a misdemeanor arrest warrant was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly biting a police officer.

According to police, officers approached a vehicle in the parking lot of Roper Park at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, long after the park had closed.

The passenger of the vehicle, Makayla Jackson, 22, gave officers a false name, and later fled on foot after officers learned her true identity.

Officers caught up to Jackson after a brief foot pursuit, Sgt. Chris Vigil said, and Jackson continued to struggle, biting an officer in the thigh.

Police used a Taser to put Jackson in handcuffs, Vigil said.

Jackson was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, third degree assault of an officer, obstructing a peace officer, and false reporting and lodged in the Lancaster County Jail.

The driver of the vehicle was not cited.

Lincoln police make arrest in Tuesday shooting that left woman hospitalized
With week left, seven homicide deaths recorded in Lincoln this year
20-year-old Lincoln man died after crashing during pursuit, patrol says
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron grounds hundreds more U.S. flights

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News