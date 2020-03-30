Police arrest Lincoln woman for smashing into mailboxes in stolen Tahoe

Police arrested a 28-year-old Lincoln woman Saturday night on suspicion of leaving the scene after hitting mailboxes in a stolen vehicle in the Highlands.

Officer Erin Spilker said a caller at about 9:30 p.m. said someone had just hit a mailbox near Fountain Glen Apartments and drove away. Police spotted a 2009 black Chevy Tahoe with significant damage in the area and stopped the driver, Anika Pfannestiel.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Spilker said Pfannestiel initially gave the officer a false name. She was arrested on suspicion of theft by unlawful taking, driving under the influence of drugs, false information and leaving the scene of an accident.

The Tahoe, which had been left unlocked with the key in the console, was stolen from a driveway near Ninth and H streets. Spilker said it was left with $10,000 damage.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 3 Sad 0 Angry 7

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.