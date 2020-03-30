You are the owner of this article.
Police arrest Lincoln woman for smashing into mailboxes in stolen Tahoe
Police arrest Lincoln woman for smashing into mailboxes in stolen Tahoe

Police arrested a 28-year-old Lincoln woman Saturday night on suspicion of leaving the scene after hitting mailboxes in a stolen vehicle in the Highlands.

Officer Erin Spilker said a caller at about 9:30 p.m. said someone had just hit a mailbox near Fountain Glen Apartments and drove away. Police spotted a 2009 black Chevy Tahoe with significant damage in the area and stopped the driver, Anika Pfannestiel.

Spilker said Pfannestiel initially gave the officer a false name. She was arrested on suspicion of theft by unlawful taking, driving under the influence of drugs, false information and leaving the scene of an accident.

The Tahoe, which had been left unlocked with the key in the console, was stolen from a driveway near Ninth and H streets. Spilker said it was left with $10,000 damage. 

