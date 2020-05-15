Police arrest Lincoln men on gun and drug charges after stop on edge of downtown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police say they arrested a 31-year-old Lincoln man Thursday night on a gun charge after he was seen reaching around in the backseat during a traffic stop on the east edge of downtown.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said they ultimately found a 9mm gun there.

He said police stopped the 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix at Antelope Parkway and N Street at about 10:30, but the car's windows had such a dark tint that police couldn't see inside even with flashlights.

Once the driver rolled down the windows, they saw the backseat passenger, Kenneth Hawkman reaching around into the seat next to him, he said.

Officers ordered everyone out of the car. When Hawkman got out, they saw bullets on the seat where he'd been sitting, Bonkiewicz said.

He said Hawkman is a convicted felon and prohibited by law from possessing firearms and ammunition. Officers detained him, searched the car and found a loaded Hi-Point 9mm handgun under one of the seats, where Hawkman had been reaching, police say.

Bonkiewicz said they also found two baggies of marijuana and three bullets in Hawkman’s pockets.